Fortnight dedicated to the celebration of Wigan borough’s foster carers

Some of the borough’s longest serving foster carers were acknowledged at a special event held in Hindley, receiving awards marking five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service.

The nationally recognised fortnight aims to spread understanding about the positive difference fostering can make to people’s lives.

A special award for Foster carers, Christine and Dave.

This year, the theme for the it was Fostering Communities, celebrating the way carers support not only children and young people, but also their families and each other.

Foster carers in the Wigan borough secretly nominated others who they felt deserved some extra recognition and those with the most nominations, Jane Gater, Wendy Lowe, Suzanne Ritchie, Angela Johnson, and Alan Ascroft all received surprise gifts.

Some took to social media, expressing what they love most about the role, through a series of short videos.

A poem, written by 18-year-old Oskar Leonard, from Ashton, and based on the views of local children in care, was shared on social media as part of the fortnight’s celebrations.

Foster carers with 20 years service recognition award.

‘Supported through the Storm’ explains, in young people’s words, why foster carers are so important to them.

Cabinet member for children and families, Coun Jenny Bullen, said: “The past two weeks have been an opportunity to recognise the outstanding commitment of our foster carers and show them how much they are appreciated.

“We have a fantastic fostering community here in Wigan borough, they make a difference to every child who comes into their household.

“I’d like to thank all of our foster carers for their hard work and resilience and all of the staff who support them.”

Foster carers with 15 years service recognition award.

Christine and Dave Wilding, who have been foster carers for an impressive 37 years, received the Bernie Allen Award for outstanding service.

Christine said: “We’ve done this for so long and it’s changed lots over the years, but it’s always kept us busy, and we love it.”

Dave said: "You see how the children are when they come to you and how they are when they leave and that can be very rewarding.”

Wigan Council is currently recruiting new foster carers and encourage more people to step forward and apply.

Wendy Lowe with husband Steve and Kim Curless and Jamie Westhead from Wigan Council