Four occupants of a car have been seriously injured when it careered out of control on a Wigan street and crashed.

Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision shortly after midnight today (September 29) on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge.

The road policing unit is appealing for witnesses to the incident - which they say only involved one vehicle – to come forward.

Witnesses said they saw paramedics working on several of the crash victims before they were taken to hospital where their condition has been described by police as “serious.”

A general view of Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, where the collision took place

There was a large emergency services presence and the road was cordoned off until 7am.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, including those with dash cam and CCTV footage, have been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 66 of 28/09/2024.