Free parking in Wigan for Christmas shopping starts this week

Free parking begins in Wigan this week as stores hope for themselves a festive shopping bonanza.

All council car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays from Thursday and are still free at weekends.

The festive season officially launches in the town centre on Thursday, with Wigan’s Christmas Cracker lights switch-on.

The ever-popular event will start at 5.30pm in Market Place with a Greatest Showman themed performance, followed by stage shows from Aladdin and a Minions Meltdown Show plus an exciting interactive Jedi Training Show.

CBBC star Hacker T Dog will also be entertaining the crowds building up to the 7pm switch-on.

This year’s jam-packed lights switch-on is a partnership between the Grand Arcade, Galleries and Wigan Council.

John Sanson, centre manager of the Grand Arcade shopping centre, said: “Wigan’s Christmas Lights Switch On is one of the towns biggest free family events and this year’s promises to be an absolute cracker. The Galleries, Wigan Town Centre and Grand Arcade are sure all our visitors will enjoy an evening of fantastic family entertainment.

“It’s guaranteed to be a real Christmas cracker that will get everyone in the mood for Christmas.”

Simon Tucker, Centre Manager, The Galleries Shopping Centre, said: “The Christmas light switch on is set to be a real hit with the local community this year.

We have a variety of entertainment, we hope to put a smile on everyone’s faces and create a truly authentic Christmas experience here in Wigan”

The festive fun continues on Sunday, with Santa’s Reindeer Parade in Wigan town centre from 1pm.

Santa and his reindeer will make their way through the town centre to Believe Square where children and their families can get up close with the reindeers.

The fun continues down at Market Place with a live stage show showcasing local performers, attractions and festive stalls until 4pm.