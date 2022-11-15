The majority of local authority car parks in Wigan and Leigh will be free from 3pm on weekdays from Friday November 18, on top of the free weekend parking that is already on offer.

This will help residents to support local businesses, and get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

It’s also in place in time for the Light Night event at Wigan Pier, marking the start of this year’s Frost Fest celebrations with Christmas lights switch-ons, parades and markets.

Mona Street car park, Wigan

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux , said: “We want to help local residents support local businesses, and we know our free parking offer in the run up to Christmas is really popular and makes it even easier for people to visit our town centres.

“Our Love Local campaign is all about enabling our communities to reinvest back into their communities, and boost our local economy.

“This time of year is really important, especially for smaller and independent businesses, and we hope lots of people will take advantage of this offer to visit our borough and our town centres.”

Free after 3pm parking will be in place until Friday, January 6, with the existing free weekend parking scheme remaining in place until March.

Wigan’s Civic Centre and Chapel Lane car parks are not included in the free after 3pm offer.