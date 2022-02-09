Friendship group which tackles loneliness and isolation relaunches in Wigan after a Covid-induced recess

Susan Rigby launched Chattercats in early 2020 with the aim of preventing and combating loneliness.

However, due to the pandemic the friendship group has been unable to meet face-to-face in almost two years but has now made a return to Wigan Library after previously being based at the Old Courts.

Susan, from Marus Bridge, said: “I used to do a group every fortnight, one at the library and one at the Old Courts because I used to be a volunteer there.

Founder Susan Rigby, left with other members

“I had just started it off when the coronavirus hit. We did do a couple of meetings online during that time. It was supposed to restart in January but we couldn’t due to Covid issues so we decided to wait until February.

“With the group being based at the library, it’s a bigger room which means more people can attend and there is a disabled entrance which makes it more accesible for people.

“It’s really good to get back into it. It was really successful previously and I’m hoping it takes off again as some are still scared to venture out.”

It also provides refreshments and each group is attended by a diverse range of guest speakers.

Susan added: “We have so many different people that come and speak including men.

“Some of the women belong to a writers’ group as well so a few of the poets from there will be doing a

talk.

“There is also various groups from across the borough like Healthwatch who will be coming in too.

“Over the next few months we will have talks from various councillors and council chief executive Alison Mckenzie-Folan which we’re excited about.

“At some point we would like to have Lisa Nandy attend but she’s in parliament on a Wednesday so it may be unlikely, but there is a possiblity she may be able to come during a week’s holiday.

“There’s also the potential of a well-known celebrity coming along but I can’t say too much!”

Chattercats meet every Wednesday in the Alra room at Wigan Library from noon to 2pm.