From the shocking to best places to eat out in Wigan

One of Wigan’s more ostentatious venues has upped its game to receive a much-improved food hygiene.
As, Wigan Today reported last month, Albert’s at Standish was given a one-star rating.
However, the venue has quickly made improvements and, following a recent inspection, now boasts four stars.
One of the major concerns surrounding management of food safety has improved to a satisfactory level but still requires some improvement.
Other aspects like food handling and cleanliness has improved to a good and very good standard respectively.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from October.
Out of 32 inspections that month, a whopping 20 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.
Three establishments recieved a four, while two venues recieved a three.
The Buck’s Head in Abram, Heaven and Health in Golborne and Mandos Grill in Platt Bridge were given lowly one-star ratings. None was deprived of any stars.
This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 756 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 504 (67 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those proudly showcasing a five is Harvester Atherleigh.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of October 2021:
FIVE
B&M Stores, 29-30 High Street, Golborne, Warrington, WA3 3AX
Dawnsdeliciousdight, Private address
Del-alicious Cakes, Private address
Dots and Pops, Private address
First Stteps private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School, Robson Way, Lowton, WA3 2RD
Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton, M46 9DS
GGs Heavenly Bakes, Private address
Harvester Atherleigh, Parsonage Way, WN7 5SJ
Hindley Nursery School, Mornington Way, Hindley, WN2 4LG
Hindsford Day Nursery, Lodge Road, Atherton, M46 9BL
Local Kitchen Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, Pemberton, WN5 9XN
McDonalds, 43 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UP
Peeps and Moo Yummy Bakes and Treats, Private address
Shimla Spice, 46 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE
Subway, Parsonage Way, Leigh, WN7 5SJ
The Cake Room, Private address
Top Nosh Queen of Catering, Private address
Yong Fung, 6 Warrington Road, Ashton, WN4 9PL
You Yous Fish and Chips and Chinese Takeaway, Lowton, WA3 2LA
FOUR
Alberts Bar and Restaurant, School Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0TD
Amans, 239 Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2RZ
Lidl Great Britain Limited, Mosley Common Road, Tyldsley, M29 8PR
THREE
Heron Day Nursery-Norley, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan, WN5 9LP
Little People Day Nursery, Holly Road, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1RY
TWO
Ashton View Care Home, Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9BJ
ONE
Bucks Head, 266 Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5RQ
Heaven and Health, 16 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD
Mandos Grill, 34 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5JA
