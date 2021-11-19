From the shocking to best places to eat out in Wigan

As, Wigan Today reported last month, Albert’s at Standish was given a one-star rating.

However, the venue has quickly made improvements and, following a recent inspection, now boasts four stars.

One of the major concerns surrounding management of food safety has improved to a satisfactory level but still requires some improvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alberts at Standish

Other aspects like food handling and cleanliness has improved to a good and very good standard respectively.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from October.

Out of 32 inspections that month, a whopping 20 received a score of five signifying a “very good” rating.

Three establishments recieved a four, while two venues recieved a three.

Heaven N Health

The Buck’s Head in Abram, Heaven and Health in Golborne and Mandos Grill in Platt Bridge were given lowly one-star ratings. None was deprived of any stars.

This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 756 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 504 (67 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a five is Harvester Atherleigh.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Shimla Spice

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of October 2021:

FIVE

B&M Stores, 29-30 High Street, Golborne, Warrington, WA3 3AX

the Buck's Head

Dawnsdeliciousdight, Private address

Del-alicious Cakes, Private address

Dots and Pops, Private address

First Stteps private Day Nursery and Greenmeadow Primary School, Robson Way, Lowton, WA3 2RD

Footprints Day Nursery, Alderfold Street, Atherton, M46 9DS

GGs Heavenly Bakes, Private address

Harvester Atherleigh, Parsonage Way, WN7 5SJ

Hindley Nursery School, Mornington Way, Hindley, WN2 4LG

Hindsford Day Nursery, Lodge Road, Atherton, M46 9BL

Local Kitchen Westfield Community School, Montrose Avenue, Pemberton, WN5 9XN

McDonalds, 43 Standishgate, Wigan, WN1 1UP

Peeps and Moo Yummy Bakes and Treats, Private address

Shimla Spice, 46 Gerard Street, Ashton, WN4 9AE

Subway, Parsonage Way, Leigh, WN7 5SJ

The Cake Room, Private address

Top Nosh Queen of Catering, Private address

Yong Fung, 6 Warrington Road, Ashton, WN4 9PL

You Yous Fish and Chips and Chinese Takeaway, Lowton, WA3 2LA

FOUR

Alberts Bar and Restaurant, School Lane, Standish, Wigan WN6 0TD

Amans, 239 Church Lane, Lowton, WA3 2RZ

Lidl Great Britain Limited, Mosley Common Road, Tyldsley, M29 8PR

THREE

Heron Day Nursery-Norley, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan, WN5 9LP

Little People Day Nursery, Holly Road, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1RY

TWO

Ashton View Care Home, Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9BJ

ONE

Bucks Head, 266 Warrington Road, Abram, WN2 5RQ

Heaven and Health, 16 Heath Street, Golborne, WA3 3AD

Mandos Grill, 34 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5JA