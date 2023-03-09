From Wigan to Nashville: big dreams for singer hoping to break onto country music scene

Katie Belle, from Shevington, is a country/pop music artist who wows audiences during shows in Wigan’s pubs and at venues around the North West.

Country music fans will be able to see her up close on Saturday as she performs at HMV, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, at 2pm.

Country music artist Katie Belle

Katie, 22, said: “HMV has a scheme called Live and Local where any local artist can go in and perform and get their own CDs and vinyls made and they will sell them.

"I went in the store and asked them and they were happy for me to perform.”

Katie has always loved singing and as her dad was a DJ, she has fond memories of growing up around music and singing karaoke.

But while many people her age love pop or rock music, Katie instead fell in love with country, as that was what her grandfather and her mum listened to.

Katie Belle on stage

She decided to pursue a career in music and is about to graduate from a music performance and industry course at Liverpool Media Academy.

Katie has also been teaching singing at Staves Music Tuition in Shevington.

That is alongside releasing three singles – Mondays Apart, I’m The One and Older – and performing regularly.

Katie, who plays piano and is learning to play guitar, said: “I am a country music artist trying to get into the music scene in the UK, which is small but it is growing. Obviously it’s not as big as it is in America, but we have started having a few country festivals in the summer.

"I have songs released on Spotify and other streaming services and I am doing gigs all the time.”

Katie hopes one day she will perform at large shows around the world.

She said: “I would love to make it to Nashville. I want to get into the UK music scene, but I would love to get to America and do the big country festivals.”

Fans can also see Katie at the Glass House in Ashton and Gin on the Lane in Swinley, both on Sunday, March 19.