Plans to restore a much-loved woodland railway at one of Wigan’s most popular visitor attractions are firmly back on track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council has announced it will invest £380,000 to see the miniature railway at Haigh Woodland Park return to its former glory.

The railway – which takes a 1.6km route through the upper plantation woodlands and stops at two stations – was a favourite for families, but has not been used since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to dedicated volunteers, work to restore it is already under way and it looks set to become a popular feature as Haigh Hall and the park have a multi-million-pound makeover.

Celebrations as plans to restore Haigh Woodland Railway are back on track, thanks to Wigan Council investment. Pictured are dedicated volunteers who form the Haigh Woodland Supporter's Association (HWRSA) with members of Wigan Council and ward councillors at Haigh Woodland Park.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The transformation of Haigh Hall and wider woodland park has seen exciting progress in the last 12 months and this is another milestone for the future of the site.

“Many people across the borough will have fond memories of the Haigh Woodland Railway going back to when it first set off in 1986.

“It is part of the park’s heritage but we’re delighted it’s now going to be a key part of its future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Leeds, lead volunteer Haigh Woodland Supporter's Association (HWRSA) at Haigh Woodland Park

Haigh Woodland Railway Supporters’ Association has been leading work to restore the 15-inch gauge railway.

It is hoped the new service – earmarked to be operational by 2027 – will run at weekends, bank holidays and school holidays.

Lead volunteer Jordan Leeds said: “Haigh has wonderful and proud links to railways. Whether that’s the locomotives that transported goods along the old estate mineral lines or the steam engines that were owned and built by the Lord Crawford estate.

“It’s fitting therefore, from a heritage perspective, that we celebrate that connection with the re-introduction of this much-loved attraction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer James Jones, a member of the Haigh Woodland Supporter's Association (HWRSA) at Haigh Woodland Park

Work is already well under way on the £31.5m transformation of Haigh Hall, which is being supported by £20m in Levelling Up funding.

Once complete, there will be a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and other attractions.

Other projects at Haigh Woodland Park include the Amphitheatre for a Tree sculpture garden, funded by Arts Council England, and the restoration of the Plantation Gates with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Coun Ready added: “There is plenty of hard work ahead, but we’re very much going full-steam ahead with these plans and would like to recognise the efforts and support of staff and volunteers who have made this possible.”