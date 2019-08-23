Fun day success for Wigan mum and son

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a charity close to a Wigan mum and son’s hearts.

Liann Wilson and 17-year-old Jordan Aspey held a fun day at Crooke Hall Inn, in Crooke Village to boost funds for Papyrus, a charity working to prevent suicides in young people, after Jordan tried to take his own life last month.

More than 100 people enjoyed a host of attractions, including giant children’s games, tug of war, face painting, a DJ and a barbecue. They could also meet Wigan Warriors players Craig Mullen and Ethan Havard, who held a raffle for a signed rugby ball.

