Fun day to mark Wigan memorial garden is shelved due to Covid

A fun day to mark the opening of a memorial garden in tribute to Wigan’s war heroes has been put on ice due to continuing Covid restrictions.

The special event would have seen raffles and games and stalls but it will be delayed after the restrictions end date was pushed back another four weeks.

The official launch of The Hindley Veterans Memorial Garden will still take place as planned on Sunday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1pm. But there will be no entertainment laid on other than a brass band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Tony Draper, Jim Churton, David Forrester, Ian Clegg, George Peoples, David Moffat, Bryan Hall and Coun Paul Blay

After the ceremony everyone who returns to the neighbouring Bird i’th’ Hand pub must remain seated, and no raffles or games will be played. When the maximum limit for the pub has been reached, it will be a one in one out rule.

Hindley Veterans’ chairman Bryan Hall said: “The officers and committee are as disappointed as am sure people are, but we must make the best of a bad situation.

“We will organise a fun day as soon as possible, when we finally come out of this pandemic.”

The Bird I’th Hand pub in Hindley also expressed their disappointment.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Unfortunately, due to the new announcement from Boris with the delay in restrictions being lifted, the grand opening of the Hindley Veteran Memorial Garden will be postponed.

“The vicar will still be officially opening the garden at 1pm on Sunday June 27, there will also be a brass band in the car park but unfortunately that’s it. We cannot have any entertainment or stalls.

“Keep a look-out on our page for updates, we will be having a fun day with stalls etc once restrictions are lifted. We apologise for any inconvenience

caused.”

Hindley councillor Paul Blay said: “Under the circumstances, I think this a reasonable and common sense approach. I’m sure that the opening will be a very memorable occasion.”

The project for the memorial garden was started two years ago by Hindley Veterans after they received permission from Wigan Council to use an overgrown piece of

land.

Volunteers have since transformed the derelict area into a garden of tranquillity for the community.

Features include a lawned garden, three 25ft flag poles, a stainless steel monument, poppy mural and benches.