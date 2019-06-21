Fun day will be perfect tribute to RL coach Darren

A popular rugby coach will be remembered at a fun day to mark what would have been his 50th birthday.

Darren Michael Taylor, known as West Ham Darren for his support of the football club, was 46 when he died suddenly at home in Higher Ince in 2015.

Darren Michael Taylor

He had complained of feeling unwell after a holiday and diagnosed with gastroenteritis, but died the next day of pancreatitis.

Darren loved sports and had been a coach at Ince Rose Bridge Rugby Club for several years.

Now, his family is organising a fun day to raise money for the club in his memory.

It will be held there on Saturday - the fourth anniversary of his death and just eight days after what would have been his 50th birthday.

His mother Ann Taylor, who lives in Higher Ince, said: “It will be a nice way to remember him. The kids loved Darren, every child he taught. He taught the young ones and when they moved up, it broke his heart.”

The fun day will include fairground rides, a tombola, cake stalls, raffle, a competition to name a teddy, food and bouncy castles.

It starts at noon and runs until late. Admission costs £1 for adults and 50p for children, which includes a free raffle ticket to win a signed rugby ball.

She expects a good turnout for the event, as more than 500 people attended his funeral to pay their respects.

Darren, who had a partner and two step-children, had a passion for sport, including rugby, football and cricket.

He also enjoyed racing pigeons with his father.

Mrs Taylor said: “He was very outgoing. He loved his karaoke - he couldn’t sing but he loved his karaoke.

“He was a proper nice lad and everyone liked Darren. Everyone had a lot to say about him because he used to help everyone he could.”

His family hopes to raise as much money as possible for the rugby club, which can be used for anything that may be needed.

Mrs Taylor believes he would be delighted that they are organising the fun day.

She said: “To him it wouldn’t be for him, it would be for his lads. If we were raising all this money for his rugby lads, he would be over the moon.”