Fund-raiser launched in memory of Wigan dad after lake tragedy

Caleb Unsworth pictured with partner Kaitlin and daughter Wynter

Caleb Unsworth passed away last Bank Holiday weekend while on a fishing trip with friends.

The 24-year-old, who lived in Leigh but grew up in Platt Bridge, had been with friends at Winterley Pool Farm in Haslington, but police were called when he was last seen in the early hours of Sunday May 30, prompting a mass appeal on social media from loved ones.

Tragically, officers from Cheshire constabulary found Caleb’s body in a lake on Sunday afternoon. He is survived by his fiancé Kaitlin and daughter Wynter.

An online fund-raiser was swiftly set up to support Caleb's family during this horrendous time, and kindhearted Wiganers have already donated more than £7,500.

Plans have also been put in place for a sponsored hike to Rivington Pike next weekend.

Its founder, family friend Mollie O'Neill, wrote: "On behalf of all Caleb’s family and friends we are wanting to help in all ways we can in raising money to support the family at this heartbreaking time to cover funeral Costs and any remaining money to support his fiancé Kaitlin and his daughter Wynter.

"We have decided to set up a sponsored walk this coming Sunday at 11am from Aspull to Rivington Pike and back. When we reach the top we would all like to reminisce and remember the very special person that he was.

"Caleb was loved and cherished and touched the hearts of so many people. Everyone wants to honour him and do him proud, the turn out will be amazing as Caleb was special to many.”

She added: “Anyone who knew Caleb knew that he lit up any room that he was in.”

Caleb’s mum Lisa also paid an emotional tribute to her son. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, she said: “He was just a happy soul, he cheered everybody up and made them happy, everybody loved him.

“He was my rock and he loved Kaitlin and his little baby girl so much.

“He was a good lad, he never brought trouble to my door and he always helped me.”

She added: “He loved to look after people.

“He was a beautiful soul. To me he was perfect in every way. His heart was always in the right place.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers searching for a man who had gone missing whilst fishing at Winterley Pool Farm on Crewe Road in Haslington have found his body.

“The man was reported missing at around 1am on Sunday (May 30). Officers swiftly attended and began searching the area for the man.

“An underwater search team subsequently found a body in a lake at Winterley Pool Farm shortly after 12 noon that day.

“His family were informed and the body has since been formally identified as that of the missing man.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious. A case file will be prepared for the coroner.”