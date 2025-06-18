A fund-raising page has been set up to give a Wigan teenager the “perfect send off”.

Layla Balenski died just hours after celebrating her 15th birthday.

Layla, who played for Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses, had shown strength and resilience after suffering a brain haemorrhage which triggered a stroke after falling down the stairs at her home in October.

Tributes and condolences from friends, family and rugby clubs have been pouring in since the news of her death.

Layla Balenski

Now those close to her have set up a Gofundme page on behalf of Layla’s mum Michelle to help raise money for her funeral.

It has already raise more than £4000

A post on Gofundme said: “On Sunday June 15, Ince Rose Bridge and wider Wigan community lost a truly special young woman.

"Layla Balenski, just 15 years old, passed away peacefully, leaving behind family, friends, and a community heartbroken by her loss.

“Layla was a bright, warm, and infectious presence—a young woman who lit up every room and every life she touched.

"Last year, she suffered a serious fall down the stairs at home, which caused a stroke and led to multiple brain surgeries.

"Despite the challenges, Layla showed incredible resilience and strength, returning home in January after months of recovery.

“Just two days before her passing, Layla celebrated her 15th birthday surrounded by the people who loved her most. Her sudden loss has devastated all who knew her.

“Layla was a founding member of the Rose Bridge Pantheresses, the girls’ rugby section of Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club in 2023.

"She was more than a player—she was a symbol of strength, joy, and unity within the team and the club.

“This fund-raising page has been created to help her family give Layla the send-off she truly deserves.

"All contributions will go toward funeral costs and arrangements that reflect the beauty, strength, and spirit of the girl who meant so much to so many.

“Please give what you can and share this page to help honour Layla’s memory.

“She will never be forgotten.

“Forever a Pantheress.”

To make a donation towards Layla’s funeral visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/layla-balenski