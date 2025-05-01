Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fund-raising campaign has been launched to support a young girl from Wigan who is courageously fighting a rare and debilitating brain condition.

Darcy Ratchford was “normal” and healthy for the first three years of her life.

Unexpectedly in March 2021 at three years old Darcy was diagnosed with a very rare progressive brain disease called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD), which was discovered via a MRI scan due to Darcy suddenly struggling to walk and falling over a lot.

The progressive disease destroys the white matter around her brain and causes problems with speech, movement, difficult swallowing and blindness and affects one in every 100,000 people.

Darcy Ratchford with her mum Niomi Horrocks

Her parents Niomi Horrocks and Adam Ratchford were told she would have between five and eight years to live.

There’s currently no cure for MLD and Darcy wasn’t eligible for any treatment due to already being symptomatic.

Now aged seven, Darcy is unable to speak and fed through a tube in her stomach.

She has also been registered as visually impaired and is unable to do anything independently.

Niomi had to leave her job as a Dementia Care Assistant of six years a few months after Darcy’s diagnosis to become her full time carer as she requires 24/7 care.

She said: “MLD has taken away Darcy’s mobility, resulting in scoliosis of the spine.

She has lost her speech and is now nonverbal.

"Darcy has also lost her ability to eat or drink via mouth and she is now peg fed.

Despite everything Darcy has been through, she remains a strong, brave and happy little girl who still strives to enjoy her life to the best of her ability.”

Darcy requires specialised equipment in and outside of the house daily and the NHS don’t fund everything.

Niomi has been sharing Darcy’s journey on social media and is hosting a fundraiser for her at the Haigh Barn on Saturday August 30 to give the community who’s followed her journey since diagnosis a chance to meet her in person.

Around 25 per cent of the money raised will be donated to ArchAngel MLD Trust, which is a charity dedicated to improving the health outcomes of those affected by the rare genetic illness.

The rest of the money will go into Darcy’s Gofundme to help continue to support Darcy.

Niomi added: “This charity is working extremely hard to get Darcy’s condition to be added onto the newborn screening heel prick test.

"If this would have available when Darcy was born, her diagnosis would’ve been found straight away she would’ve been treated for the condition and saved from MLD.”

The fund-raiser will run from 12ppm to 6pm with indoor and outdoor entertainment as well as a raffle and tombola and much more.

Entry will cost £5 per adult and children are free

Donations are needed for the children’s entertainment and raffle prizes to suit both adults and children.

Anyone wanting to help is asked to contact Niomi on either Darcy’s Facebook or Instagram page.

You can also donate to Gofundme at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-darcy-have-the-best-life-possible