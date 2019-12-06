Fund-raisers set to get festive in memory of tot Loui

A charity set up in memory of a tragic tot is getting into the festive spirit with its own Christmas jumpers.



Hindley Green-based DoIt4Loui has its own seasonal sweaters for the first time.

Loui Aspinall tragically drowned in 2013

The red jumpers are being produced by Gaynor Thornborrow, from Hindley Embroidery, and bear the charity’s dragonfly logo.

They are being sold to raise money for the charity, which teaches infant swim survival in memory of Loui Aspinall, who was just two when he drowned while on holiday in Tunisia in 2013.

Loui’s mum Emma Aspinall said: “We have a local lady with an embroidery business and we have jumpers and hoodies and different DoIt4Loui clothing that people buy.

“She has designed us a Christmas jumper. Our logo is a dragonfly and she designed that with a Christmas hat on. It has the name on and ‘merry Christmas’ and it’s really nice.”

People will be able to wear their DoIt4Loui Christmas jumpers - or any other festive clothing - when the charity holds a special fund-raising event next week.

It will be held on Friday, December 13 - which is Christmas Jumper Day 2019 - and there will be a challenge to get as many people as possible photographed wearing festive sweaters.

Pictures will be taken by professional photographers and uploaded to social media.

Emma, 35, said: “It’s Christmas Jumper Day so we are presuming a lot of children will have been to school in their Christmas jumpers, so they can come along in them.

“They can come along with their Christmas jumpers on and have their picture taken then go and have some fun.”

There will also be a bouncy castle, stalls, tombola, characters and Father Christmas.

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm at The Bethel in Hindley Green.

DoIt4Loui Christmas jumpers cost £11 for adults and £9 for children, with baby vests also available.

Order through Facebook page InfantSwimSurvival@Doit4Loui