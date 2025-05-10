Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity bike ride held in honour of a brave Wigan schoolboy could hit a fund-raising milestone this year.

Donna and Phil Johnson have organised the ride from Southport to Abram every year since their son Olly finished receiving treatment for leukaemia.

He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before his third birthday and received chemotherapy every day for three years until 2017.

Now 14, he is doing well and while he needed an operation in September where his Hickman line was once fitted, he otherwise just has annual checks by telephone.

Olly Johnson, 14, recently took part in the GCHQ national languages competition

He is in year nine at Cansfield High School, working towards Duke of Edinburgh awards and loves playing football.

The ninth annual bike ride in his honour will be held on Saturday, July 5 and will raise money for Kidscan, which funds and manages research into new and improved treatments for children with cancer. Olly is an ambassador for the charity.

Donna, who lives in Abram, said: “We got very close to raising a total of £20,000 last year so we are hoping to go over that this time.

"Olly has just done a tour of the Kidscan labs. He has done it before, a few years ago, but this time he really understood it.”

Olly Johnson during treatment for leukaemia

A team of fund-raisers will cycle along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal from Southport to the Bucks Head in Abram, stopping at pubs along the way for refreshments and to collect donations.

And while Olly did consider taking part for the first time, a clash with another sporting commitment means he will instead cheer on the riders.

Donna said: “He contemplated taking part in the bike ride this year, but it’s his football presentation on the same weekend and he wouldn’t miss that because he gets his trophy. He loves football.

"He will be cheering us along and come to a couple of stops on the way.

"He is really proud of the fact that we have raised all this money and he loves going to the Kidscan events and seeing all the other ambassadors.”

Anyone wishing to join the bike ride can contact Donna by emailing [email protected].

Sponsor the riders at www.justgiving.com/page/ollysarmy2025.