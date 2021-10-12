Fundraising match to take place in memory of a Wigan borough footballer

The match will take place to remember Kieran Halliwell

Kieran Halliwell, 35, who grew up in Pennington in Leigh, went missing while hiking up Mweelrea Mountain in August, with his body found a few days later.

He had played for multiple clubs in the Wigan area, including Atherton Town, who were his most recent side.

A match will take place in his honour on Sunday October 17 at the Skuna Stadium, which is the home of Atherton Collieries.

An Atherton Town XI will take on a Leigh Athletic XI, with a few local non-league legends set to make an appearance.

The game will kick off at 1pm, but gates open an hour before, with bouncy castles, a raffle and a half time penalty shootout all in the itinerary for the day.

Atherton Town FC manager Mark Prince described Mr Halliwell as a “leader of men.”

He said: “He was one of a kind and older than his time, he’d go for a pint on his own and blend in naturally, as just one of the lads. So many people have rung us to share stories.

“He had quite a few knee injuries so he didn’t play that many games but he loved it here. He was a massive character in the dressing room.

“We’ve got some young lads who he really took under his wing and spoke to them individually. He had that respect and they’d listen to him because he had been there and done it.”

All proceeds from the day will be donated to Mr Halliwell’s family.