Mourners are being asked to wear colourful clothes as they say a final goodbye to a Wigan teenager.

Details have been published of the funeral for 15-year-old Layla Balenski, who died suddenly on June 15.

Moving tributes were paid following death of the Ince Rose Bridge Pantheresses player and thousands have pounds have been raised in her memory.

R Banks and Son funeral directors announced a funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 17 at Howe Bridge Crematorium, followed by a celebration of Layla’s life at Rose Bridge Rugby Club.

Layla’s mum Michelle has asked people to wear colourful clothes because “Layla was a colourful loving life kind of girl” and that is what they want her funeral to be.

Donations in memory of Layla can be given to Rose Bridge Rugby Club.

More than £8,000 has been raised to support Layla’s family following her death.

Layla suffered a brain haemorrhage, which triggered a stroke, after falling down the stairs at her home in October.

She underwent numerous operations and intense therapy and had astonished medical professionals by her recovery.

A number of fund-raising events have been held for Layla, including an emotional balloon release, with a special community celebration at Rose Bridge planned for July 5.

Ince Rose Bridge also set up a remembrance space which has been filled with floral tributes from friends, family and various sports teams across the borough.

In a Facebook Post announcing her death, Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own Layla, who was among the founding players of the Pantheresses.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Michelle, Jake and all family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“You are in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club. Rest in peace, Layla.”

Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity honoured Layla’s life with a minute’s applause before their game at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, with the women’s team also paying tribute at their game against Leigh Leopards, inviting the Pantheresses to take part in a guard of honour.