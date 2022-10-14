Funeral details confirmed for popular Wigan councillor after death at 51

Coun Anthony Sykes, who had been off town hall duties for a number of months on sick leave, died on Friday, September 30 at the age of 51.

He was well-known among Ashton residents for his hands-on approach to work – even delivering groceries to people on his motorbike during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Elected in 2018 as a Labour councillor, he was involved in many campaigns in his ward.

Coun Anthony Sykes

Coun Sykes’ funeral will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 18 at St Oswald’s Catholic Church in Ashton.

Afterwards, a wake will take place at Stubshaw Community and Sports Club on Walter Street, Stubshaw.

Following his death, fellow councillors paid tribute to their colleague and friend.

