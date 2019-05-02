Funeral of popular Wigan high school teacher to take place next week

The funeral of a popular high school teacher who died after falling ill in class will take place next week.

A service for Joe Nolan, a chemistry teacher at The Deanery High School, will be held in Liverpool next Friday (May 10).

Due to the number of staff expected to attend the funeral, the school will be closed for the day.

The Deanery High School has released a statement saying: "As I am sure you will understand, Mr Nolan has been a major part of our school for 19 years and many staff would like to be able to attend his funeral in order to pay their last respects.

"As such, the school will be closed to pupils that day and work will be placed on Frog for them to complete. If the school closure causes you an issue, please inform your child’s Head of Year by Tuesday 7th May and we will make arrangements for staff to be available to supervise during normal school hours.

"Please do keep Mr Nolan’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time."

Mr Nolan fell ill during class on April 1 and was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital. He died on April 11.

On April 5, staff and students at the school raised hundreds for the North West Air Ambulance by holding a non-uniform day.