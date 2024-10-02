Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A funeral will be held this week for a “beloved” dad who died after a suspected arson attack on his Wigan home.

Mark Vernal, 43, was badly injured in the blaze at his home on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, on Wednesday, August 14 and died in hospital the following day.

It left a community in mourning, with many people paying tribute to Mark on social media and £4,825 donated to an online appeal to help pay for his funeral.

Arrangements have now been shared by funeral directors R Banks and Son.

A funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday at St Anne’s Church, in Beech Hill, followed by committal at Gidlow Cemetery.

Mark was described as a “larger than life character” by his family in a moving statement released after his death.

They said: “He was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. Mark was taken in such tragic circumstances .

“He was a larger than life character and loved by many.

“Our hearts are broken beyond belief at the saddest of times and how cruelly Mark has been taken from our lives.

“We thank all of Mark's wider family and friends for their messages and condolences."

Emergency services were called at 6.40am on Wednesday, August 14 with reports there was a fire at his home and he was trapped inside.

Mark was rescued from the property, but he suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, he died on Thursday, August 15, with his friends and family at his bedside.

Police are treating the blaze as a suspected arson attack and a murder investigation is under way, with three people arrested.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and section 18 assault and a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. They have both since been released on bail, pending further police inquiries.

A 27-year-old later arrested on suspicion of murder has also been bailed.

As police continue to investigate what happened, anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 0110 or 101, quoting log number 533 of August 14.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.