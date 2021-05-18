Furious driver fighting fine imposed two years ago for parking near a hospital for three minutes

Brian Davison says he parked for just three minutes - from 2.59pm to 3.02pm - on The Avenue in Leigh, while going into Leigh Infirmary to collect a prescription on October 15, 2019.

His sister was driving and they thought the car was in an area where parking was allowed for up to two hours, but have been told it was instead in a bay for permit holders only.

Mr Davison was only away from his car for a few minutes, collecting medication after suffering an eye injury the previous day, but he was still given a parking fine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Davison

He said: “Three minutes and I was in pain.

“The signs said it was residents’ only and the other side was no return within two hours and I had one eye.

“My sister was driving and I told her to park up as it was only round the corner.”

The 66-year-old has refused to pay the £70 penalty notice and has been fighting for Wigan Council to repeal it ever since.

The cost of the fine has now risen to £188 and he has been told bailiffs will go to his home in Leigh to collect what is owed. Mr Davison, who works as a singer, said: “Wigan Metro think they are going to get £188 out of me for three minutes.

“Now I have a CCJ and have never been in trouble in my life.

“They have pursued me and caused me lots of trouble.

“Now my credit rating is affected for three minutes.”

Despite the impact the ongoing dispute has had, Mr Davison is determined to keep fighting.

He says he has emailed every councillor in the borough asking for help and has lawyers willing to support him if need be.

He said: “There is no way I am going to pay this.”

Dave Lyon, assistant director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “A car left unattended in a permit area without a permit, or in contravention of any parking restrictions, risks receiving a penalty charge notice.

“Such areas are clearly signed and we urge motorists to double-check before leaving their vehicles parked.

“Enforcement helps to mitigate dangerous or unlawful parking and is carried out after observation of vehicles by professional civil enforcement officers over a number of minutes.

“Motorists are given the opportunity to appeal their tickets through the official avenues if they believe the ticket to be a mistake.”