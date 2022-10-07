Nelson was reported missing by his original owners in January and was later spotted several times prowling the Parsonage retail park in Leigh.

In June it was observed that he had suffered an eye injury and online pet-lovers decided he must be safely trapped so he could be treated by a vet

Members of the public tried several times to capture the stricken animal without luck but eventually he was trapped after being spotted in someone’s garden.

Kim says Nelson has settled in at his new home with owners Steve and Rose Doherty brilliantly

The extent of the damage to his eye made it clear that significant treatment would be required for the health of the pet. But the original owners said they could not afford the bills.

So one of the people who help to run animal rescue charity Andrea’s Legacy, Kim Wright decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the veterinary bills.

The organisation helps to provide low cost pet neutering to prevent unwanted pregnancies for animals who’s owners are on benefits or low income

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson suffered significant injuries while missing earlier this year

The money raised was able to cover bills for the removal of his eye, neutering and ear condition and Nelson has now been rehomed with Steve and Rose Doherty and has settled well.

Unfortunately more health issues have arisen that had been spotted after the rehoming took place, including dental and gastro-intestinal issues.

Results show that his gastric problem is caused by a bacteria that can only be treated with antibiotics for £135.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim believes it is only right that further treatment should also be covered by donations and not be paid by the new owners – who were unaware of the additional medical attention needed.

As a result the fund-raising page is still open to anyone willing to donate here

Kim said: “If there’s an animal that needs help or treatment, we’ll do what we can to help.

“We’d like to thank everyone who donated to the page and made it possible for Nelson to receive treatment so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad