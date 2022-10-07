Further fund-raising needed to help cover vet bills of rescued stray cat
A charity which found a new home for an injured stray cat is making an appeal for donations to help his owners cope with mounting vet bills.
Nelson was reported missing by his original owners in January and was later spotted several times prowling the Parsonage retail park in Leigh.
In June it was observed that he had suffered an eye injury and online pet-lovers decided he must be safely trapped so he could be treated by a vet
Members of the public tried several times to capture the stricken animal without luck but eventually he was trapped after being spotted in someone’s garden.
The extent of the damage to his eye made it clear that significant treatment would be required for the health of the pet. But the original owners said they could not afford the bills.
So one of the people who help to run animal rescue charity Andrea’s Legacy, Kim Wright decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the veterinary bills.
The organisation helps to provide low cost pet neutering to prevent unwanted pregnancies for animals who’s owners are on benefits or low income
The money raised was able to cover bills for the removal of his eye, neutering and ear condition and Nelson has now been rehomed with Steve and Rose Doherty and has settled well.
Unfortunately more health issues have arisen that had been spotted after the rehoming took place, including dental and gastro-intestinal issues.
Results show that his gastric problem is caused by a bacteria that can only be treated with antibiotics for £135.
Kim believes it is only right that further treatment should also be covered by donations and not be paid by the new owners – who were unaware of the additional medical attention needed.
As a result the fund-raising page is still open to anyone willing to donate here
Kim said: “If there’s an animal that needs help or treatment, we’ll do what we can to help.
“We’d like to thank everyone who donated to the page and made it possible for Nelson to receive treatment so far.
“Nelson is so sweet and for what he’s gone through he has settled into his new home brilliantly. But he needs further treatment so any further donations would be very welcome.”