GALLERIES GALLERY: latest pictures of Wigan's gradually disappearing shopping centre

latest pictures of Wigan's gradually disappearing shopping centre
Piles of rubble are all that remain of once familiar parts of Wigan town centre. As these latest pictures show, the demolition of the The Galleries shopping centre is continuing apace with the central atrium looking like it will soon be in the wrecking ball’s sights.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
The market hall will be last to be demolished and its replacement the first part of the Galleries25 complex (also including leisure, hospitality and accommodation) to be built, hopefully by the end of next year.
