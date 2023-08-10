News you can trust since 1853
GALLERIES GALLERY: latest pictures of Wigan's gradually disappearing shopping centre

Piles of rubble are all that remain of once familiar parts of Wigan town centre. As these latest pictures show, the demolition of the The Galleries shopping centre is continuing apace with the central atrium looking like it will soon be in the wrecking ball’s sights.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

The market hall will be last to be demolished and its replacement the first part of the Galleries25 complex (also including leisure, hospitality and accommodation) to be built, hopefully by the end of next year.

.

1. It looks like the atrium with its vaulted glass roof won't be around for much longer

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

2. Demolition crews are being careful not to damage gable ends of buildings that will survive the redevelopment

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. Another section of the Galleries is reduced to rubble

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. The view down Market Street is changing markedly

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Related topics:Wigan