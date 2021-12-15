Pupils from Wood Fold Primary, in Standish, grabbed their antlers as part of the Run Like Reindeers event on the school playground.

The activity took place in order to raise funds for the school’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA).

The school said: “The children had a lot of fun and we are extremely grateful to the parents and carers for their much valued continued support.”

This year’s sponsored run is just one of many Christmas activities at the school, which have been organised by the PTFA.

Other fundraising include selling Christmas goody bags that were made by year six pupil Grace.

As well as this, they arranged a Christmas Hamper Raffle, where they received enough donations to have five per class.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. The run is part of multiple fundraising events Photo Sales

2. Pupils wore antlers as they ran through the playground Photo Sales

3. The activity took place in order to raise funds for the school’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association Photo Sales

4. Other fundraising include selling Christmas goody bags Photo Sales