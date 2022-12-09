News you can trust since 1853
GALLERY: Wigan Warriors legend Billy Boston joins MP Yvonne Fovargue at Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch

More than 100 guests got into the festive spirit at the annual Makerfield Christmas veterans’ lunch.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue hosted the event at St Matthew’s Parish Hall in Highfield.

Guests tucked into a three-course traditional Christmas dinner and enjoyed entertainment provided by vocalist Helen Rae.

Among those in attendance was Wigan Warriors legend Billy Boston, who did national service.

The event was supported by Wigan Council, Wigan Unite branch and personal donations from local councillors and Ms Fovargue.

Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch

Coun Paul Kenny, Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, Joan Boston, Neil Turner, Billy Boston, Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan

Photo: David Hurst Photography

Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch

Mandy Hurst and Edward Dean

Photo: David Hurst Photography

Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch

George Peoples and Sandra Brookes

Photo: David Hurst Photography

Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch

Simon Jury, Adriana Smilkova, Coun Paul Kenny, George Halliwell and Chris Halliwell

Photo: David Hurst Photography

