GALLERY: Wigan Warriors legend Billy Boston joins MP Yvonne Fovargue at Makerfield Christmas veterans' lunch
More than 100 guests got into the festive spirit at the annual Makerfield Christmas veterans’ lunch.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago
Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue hosted the event at St Matthew’s Parish Hall in Highfield.
Guests tucked into a three-course traditional Christmas dinner and enjoyed entertainment provided by vocalist Helen Rae.
Among those in attendance was Wigan Warriors legend Billy Boston, who did national service.
The event was supported by Wigan Council, Wigan Unite branch and personal donations from local councillors and Ms Fovargue.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3