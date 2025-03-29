Game on for Wigan rugby club as fencing installed to secure its pitches
Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC had been forced to postpone and cancel training sessions and matches due to damage repeatedly caused to the grass by the vehicles.
So they drew up plans to erect fencing around the club in Worsley Mesnes and members got to work securing the £30,000 needed to pay for it.
They received funding from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough Fund to help cover some of the cost, before the whole community rallied together to support a crowdfunding appeal for the remaining £12,000.
They hit the target and work to erect the fence began earlier this month.
As this picture taken by Wigan Today reader Brian King shows, fencing now surrounds the club’s pitches.
It should be full steam ahead for training and matches, with off-road bikers no longer able to get onto the grass to cause damage.
