Fencing has now been installed at a Wigan rugby league club to keep off-road bikers away from the pitches.

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC had been forced to postpone and cancel training sessions and matches due to damage repeatedly caused to the grass by the vehicles.

So they drew up plans to erect fencing around the club in Worsley Mesnes and members got to work securing the £30,000 needed to pay for it.

They received funding from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough Fund to help cover some of the cost, before the whole community rallied together to support a crowdfunding appeal for the remaining £12,000.

Brian King took this photograph showing the new fencing around Wigan St Jude's ARLFC

They hit the target and work to erect the fence began earlier this month.

As this picture taken by Wigan Today reader Brian King shows, fencing now surrounds the club’s pitches.

It should be full steam ahead for training and matches, with off-road bikers no longer able to get onto the grass to cause damage.