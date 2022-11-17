Each year, the Salvation Army collect new and unwrapped Christmas gifts to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Ash Tree House in Hindley are determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate toys, which can be dropped off at the home on Warwick Drive.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: ‘We are very grateful to Ideal Carehomes for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal. It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all, and to children who wouldn’t have any presents to open at Christmas without it.”

Ideal Carehomes residents are getting into the spirit of Christmas

In mid-December, the residents at Ash Tree House, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, will take the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army church in Scholes.

David Sheldon, 65, who has lived at Ash Tree House since March 2022, said: “All children deserve a gift at Christmas and if this helps make it happen, then its worth all the effort the Salvation Army go to.”

Home manager Chris Durnan hopes that the Hindley community will join them in supporting the appeal.

He added: “We are always looking for ways to support the local community and what better cause than making children happy on Christmas Day. We’re just grateful we are in a position to help, and our residents jumped at the chance to get involved.”

All are welcome to donate new and unwrapped toys. Please deliver all donations at Ash Tree House care home, Warwick Drive, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 4DT.