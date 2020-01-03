Gin making proves just the tonic for Wigan distiller

Wiganers enjoying a glass of gin could be surprised to discover the origin of their favourite tipple lies here in the borough.

Touch Lucky gins are being sold at pubs, restaurants and other locations across the borough and beyond.

And they are made at the Springfield home of John Rotherham, with ingredients he has found while foraging in beauty spots such as the plantations at Haigh Hall.

The 60-year-old has turned what started as a hobby into a successful business.

He said: “A few years ago I was bought a home brew-making kit by my daughters and their boyfriends for Christmas and it went from there, making home-brew beer.

“I started making some spirits and experimenting with gin and everybody loved it, so it snowballed from there.”

John enjoys experimenting with different flavours and sources his ingredients locally.

He goes out foraging for a couple of hours at a time to find what he needs, explaining that growing up in the country means he is familiar with different plants.

“I try to forage as much of the botanicals as I can around Wigan, in Haigh Hall plantations and on the towpath,” he said.

“It makes the gins quite unique. It would fall into the category of being an artisan gin where everything is sourced locally.

“No matter what it is, whether it’s elderflower or blackberry or hawthorn, you can get that locally and it seems to resonate with people as well.”

John invited people to join his foraging walks earlier in the year and will be opening them up again in 2020.

Belfast-born John found inspiration for his gin’s name in his adopted home town.

The name Touch Lucky came from the long-standing tradition of Wiganers rubbing the shoe of the statue of Sir Francis Sharp Powell for luck.

He said: “It’s a Wigan gin and I decided to have something that people could identify with.

“I’m not originally from Wigan, but when I moved here our children grew up near Mesnes Park and always ran to the statue and we would lift them up to the shoe to rub it, like many generations have done, so I thought that’s a nice idea.”

John decided to turn his hobby into a business earlier this year after discovering how much people liked his drinks.

He said: “It was because of the feedback. I was making it and just giving it to friends and family. They were encouraging me to take it further because it was such a good gin. It was neat and smooth.”

He signed up to Wigan Council’s The Deal For Business initiative and received support from its business manager, as well as other people in the gin trade.

He said: “I have had lots of support from Mark Glover, the business support manager. They have put me in touch with business development courses, put me in touch with information that I could make use of, kept me informed of things that are happening in the town that may have an impact on me or an opportunity for me.”

Touch Lucky officially launched in February with an event at The Old Courts, which was attended by more than 135 people.

John is delighted with how well his business has progressed in just 10 months.

He said: “I had a tremendous response. On the launch night, family, friends, colleagues all came down to support it. Local businesses came down, interested people came down.

“Since then people have been fantastic, especially people in the gin industry. They are extremely generous with their time.”

The business is growing, but John is still running it while working full-time in social care, with support from his wife Catherine and daughters Ciara, 25, and Jessica, 28.

He said: “I do manage it by producing my gin in the evening time and packing it at weekends for shops locally.

“It’s not just me, it’s a family affair. My wife has been an understanding support. She’s the one who did the graphic design for the branding and the imagery. My daughter helped fantastically with the social media side of things, making sure it’s in the public eye and keeping people up-to-date with where we are selling and any new developments.”

There are now four flavours of gin - the original London dry gin, spiced mango, strawberry and vanilla and festive - while a summer berry gin was also available in the warmer months and is expected to return next year.

They are on sale across the borough and further afield, including at Barton’s Wines and Spirits in Ashton, Derby House Food Hall in Wrightington, Franco’s restaurant in Wigan and The Wayfarer in Parbold.

John hopes that more shops, restaurants and other firms will stock his gins in future as the business grows.

He also regularly travels to markets around the North West and receives online orders from around the country.

John is continuing to promote his gin and hopes more people will soon be enjoying a taste of Wigan.

He said: “It’s a good tasting gin. Nobody has ever come back to me to say it’s dreadful.”

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, which has supported John’s business through The Deal, said: “Creating an economy that is both successful and sustainable is a key priority for us and The Deal for Business signifies a shared commitment with businesses within the borough to achieve this.

“The way that John has embraced The Deal is fantastic and shows real commitment to Wigan. Using local stories that have been told for generations to create his business is a great way for John to capture local pride.

“We look forward to continuing our working relationship and helping Touch Lucky to develop even further over the coming years.”