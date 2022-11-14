GMFRS urges Wigan residents to ‘Stay Fire Safe’ as the cost of living increases

As prices increase and winter approaches the service knows that people will be looking at ways to reduce their bills, but this shouldn’t be done in a way that could put you in danger.

GMFRS has a range of information and advice to help keep you safe at home on their website.

This includes ways for people to safely heat your home, using candles, electrical appliance safety and more.

Smoke alarms are a way to stay fire safe

One of the key steps to stay safe is having a working smoke alarm on every floor of your home, so you’re alerted quickly if there’s a fire.

This week is also Electrical Fire Safety week so GMFRS says it’s a perfect time to check your electrical appliances are in working order, especially if you’re buying new electric heaters or using older ones. Over half of all accidental house fires in the UK are caused by electricity and nine out of 10 electrical fires are caused by electrical products.

GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Leon Parkes said: “I know that many people are concerned about the rising costs of living, in particular the increases in energy bills.

“As people look to save money and cut costs we’re concerned they may unknowingly put themselves at risk by turning to alternative ways to stay warm, or by changing their behaviour at home.

“This is why we are urging residents to ‘Stay Fire Safe’ and follow our advice to keep safe this winter.”

To help keep people safe GMFRS will be sharing information on social media and advertising online and across Greater Manchester.

Fire staff will also be carrying out face to face work in communities, speaking with residents that are at increased risk of fire as well as working closely with local councils on their response to the cost of living rise.

GMFRS offers a free online Home Fire Safety Check tool, where you can complete some quick questions to help identify fire hazards in your home and get advice on simple changes you can make to reduce the risk of a fire.

Once you have completed the online check, your answers will help us to decide if you are eligible for a Home Fire Safety Assessment.

If you are, you’ll be asked to submit your contact details and GMFRS will be in touch to make an appointment for a face-to-face visit.