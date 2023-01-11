Good causes set to benefit as Father Christmas collects thousands of pounds during tour of Wigan

Members of Wigan Rotary Club joined Father Christmas as he toured Wigan, Orrell, Shevington, Ashton, Standish and Winstanley, where his arrival was eagerly anticipated.

He also sang carols and collected donation at supermarkets with his helpers.

Father Christmas toured various parts of the borough with his helpers

The initiative raised £7,184.47, which will be used to support good causes.

Wigan Rotary president Monica Meehan said: “I would like to thank everyone for their generosity, which will enable Wigan Rotary Club to support local, national and international charities to which we are committed. Your support is a tremendous boost and encouragement to us.

"We are conscious this festive season has not been the easiest for a lot of people and as a result we decided not to knock on doors, so we are extremely grateful to members of the public who came out to support us.”

She continued: “We know the year ahead will be difficult for many charities and community groups and I can assure everyone who made a donation in December that we will use the money as carefully as possible. Wigan Rotary Club has been serving the local community for almost 100 years and with the continued help from the residents of Wigan, we will keep on doing so.”

Wigan Rotary Club members at the Grand Arcade shopping centre with mayor Marie Morgan