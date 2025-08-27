The Government has earmarked for special attention a planned huge Wigan borough housing estate which was given the go-head four years ago but still hasn’t been built.

The approved development at North Leigh Park, off Nel Pan Lane, Leigh is one of six schemes around the UK where “challenges” have been holding back building work.

It was in 2021 that plans for more than 500 homes, a new road linking Leigh Road with Atherleigh Way, and a local centre with shops, offices and community space were approved by the local authority.

An eventually there could be 1,800 new homes built at North Leigh Park in total.

A new junction is planned for the North Leigh Park development

But the development has stalled and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government says it wants to do something about it.

The New Homes Accelerator aim to address issues holding back development on many large consented sites across the country by “leveraging resource and expertise available to government and its housing and regeneration agency,” the MHCLG says.

It is a specialist programme established last year to get spades in the ground more quickly by cutting through barriers to rapid development.

The Government says it has already intervened through targeted support, including providing local areas with additional planning capacity and removing regulatory hurdles, to help speed up the delivery of 36,000 new homes across England that were not being built as fast as they should.

A bleak view of North Leigh Park where planning permission was granted by Wigan Council to build 500 homes four years ago, but they have yet to appear

An expert team will now tackle specific problems on sites including North Leigh Park.

The team has also driven forward planning proposals for another 63,000 homes through engagement with arms-length bodies and other government departments, in a bid to unlock growth.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We welcome this announcement, bringing national support to deliver this strategic site in our borough.

"This will not just see much-needed new homes, including affordable housing, it will also ensure the delivery of a vital section of the east-west link road to connect Wigan and Bolton, opening up more of borough to opportunity and investment."

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already.

“We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the Plan for Change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”