Great British Bake Off star John Whaite appeals for information after sister goes missing

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite has launched a heartfelt appeal to help find his missing sister.



Victoria Cunningham, sibling of the Wrightington cook, was last seen at Faro Airport in Portugal on Monday afternoon.

She had been unable to board a flight on Saturday, and was due to fly home on Monday afternoon instead, but left Faro airport without money or her passport.

On Facebook, John posted: "My sister, Victoria Cunningham, has gone missing from Faro Airport.

"We are all concerned for her welfare and just want to get her home safely.

"If anyone sees her please let us know where, and if anyone talks to her please tell her that her family love her and want her home."

John's sister Victoria Cunningham

John, who won the 2012 GBBO series, also posted on Twitter saying the family was "worried for her welfare" and "Portuguese police aren’t interested in helping us search for her."

He wrote: "Apparently she headed towards a petrol station in Faro, leaving the airport trying to take a can of coke w/o payment (can therefore assume no money). My other sister Jane and friend Chris are flying out now to try and find her.

He also revealed Victoria was "intoxicated", had dumped her passport and had a history of mental illness and suicide risk.