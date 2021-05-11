Green light for parkruns to return to Wigan beauty spots next month
Runners and walkers will soon be lacing up their trainers once more as preparations are made for the return of parkrun.
Wigan Council has given permission for the 5km events at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash to resume.
Organisers at parkrun UK hope to restart events around the country on Saturday, June 5, but are currently securing permission from landowners before confirming that date.
The free events see participants run or walk 5km on courses manned by volunteers, before receiving their finishing time.
Leigh junior parkrun, a free 2km event for children aged four and over, has already returned to Leigh Sports Village at 9am on Sundays.
To find out more about the events or register to take part, go to www.parkrun.org.uk.
