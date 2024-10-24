Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bereaved Wigan dad, whose son drowned at a Wigan beauty spot, hopes to save lives through a new safety and charity campaign.

Alex Crook got into difficulties while wading in the waters of Scotman’s Flash last month and was submerged for more than six minutes before a brave passer-by dived in to pull him out. Rushed to hospital, the 15-year-old Standish High School pupil was pronounced dead an hour later after medics were unable to revive him.

His grieving dad Neil revealed today that neither Alex, nor the three friends he was with at the time of the September 7 tragedy, were able to swim.

Nor are there any warning signs, life belts or life lines along the stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal where it sides onto the flash and is a popular haunt for teens swimming during the warmer months.

Warriors fans Neil and Alex Crook

Wigan Infirmary catering supervisor Neil, and Alex’s step-mum Lynnette, say they want to raise money for danger signage and life-saving equipment to be installed at open water sites where youngsters are known to swim.

And the Ashton couple also want to go round schools, urging those that don’t have swimming lessons in the curriculum to reinstate them, and spreading the word to individual youngsters about learning to swim.

Neil, 45, says that Alex did have swimming lessons when he was small but “never took to them” and eventually they gave up. He had no idea Alex or has friends had gone to the flash that day, nor whether they had been there before.

Neil Crook, father of 15-year-old Alex Crook who died after entering the water at Scotman's Flash, Wigan. Neil and his family have set up a group 'Awareness for Alex' to raise funds and awareness about water safety. Neil is pictured at the scene of the tragedy

But in an exclusive interview with Wigan Today, he spoke for the first time about how that terrible day unfolded.

At his home in Scholes, he said: “Lynnette was out at work and I was looking after our baby (16-month-old Oscar) and on to the phone to my mum when a call came through. I didn’t recognise the number so I carried on to my mum. It rang for a second time and again I didn’t cut Mum off but rang it back after I had wrapped up the call.

"The lady who answered asked if I was Alex’s dad and I began to realise that something very bad had happened. It was the mum of one of the other boys Alex had been with. She said I needed to go to Scotman’s Flash because Alex had been dragged out of the water and he was not breathing.

"As you can imagine I didn’t know what to do. I rang Lynnette and I rang Alex’s mum in Beech Hill and when Lynnette got back we were going to go to the flash but then we got a call saying we should go straight to Wigan A&E.

Alex Crook and his little brother Oscar

"As we got there Alex was being taken off the back of the ambulance and into resusc and the police took me into the family room.

"After about three quarters of an hour, the doctors came into the room and said that his heart had not been beating for an hour and they said there was nothing else they could do. Even if his heart were, by some miracle, to restart then, he would not have any quality of life.

"And so we had to instruct them to stop trying to revive him. After that it was a blurry series of interviews with various people including police.

"It still seems raw and hasn’t properly sunk in yet; perhaps it never will.”

A tribute left at the scene where Alex lost his life

Neil said that he learnt that Alex – who had only begun his year 11 studies at Standish High three days before tragedy struck – had gone to Scotman’s Flash and decided to get into the water.

Alex was only wading but then suddenly disappeared from view and, because like him his friends were unable to swim, they were limited in what they could do to help. Eventually a passer-by heard cries for help, entered the water and managed to locate Alex, but by then he had been underneath for six minutes.

Within days of his son’s death, Neil said he felt a great urge to do anything he could to prevent such catastrophies hitting other families.

He said: “I haven’t managed to speak to the man who pulled Alex out yet but I’ve heard that he said the water was ‘Baltic’ below the surface.

"This is a classic danger of swimming in open water. People think that after warm weather the water will be fine but it can be numbingly cold below the surface. It may be that Alex’s limbs were just frozen by the cold.

"But where they went in is a popular place for youngsters to swim. There’s a very inviting entry point by the water.

"And yet there are no “danger” or “no swimming” signs in the area, nor are there any life lines or life belts that could be thrown to someone in difficulty.

“Lynnette and I now plan to raise money to buy equipment and signage like this. These are early days yet but we want things up and running quickly so that we can get these things installed before next spring when these places become popular with swimmers again.

"This isn't just about Scotman’s Flash but any stretches of open water where there is a temptation for people to swim. And I don’t just mean Wigan either. This could be regional or national: the bigger the better.

"Alex had swimming lessons where he was small but he never took to them. I would like to see them be part of the curriculum again and would be urging those schools that don’t have them as part of the school week to reinstate them because it could save lives.

"We would like to go round schools telling everyone who will listen how important it is to learn to swim – and to stick to using swimming pools rather than open water. You just don’t know what’s under the surface or how freezing cold it could be.”

Neil said that Alex had been a “slow starter in life” who didn’t have a great deal of confidence, but lately he had been coming out of himself and had been getting awards at school – including one for IT – and was made a senior prefect at Standish High.

He added: “They were saying what a good pupil he was. He was just coming into his own when this all happened. It breaks your heart.

"All we can do now is spare other families from going through what we are. If it saves even one life, it will all be worthwhile.”

Alex was a big fan of Wigan Warriors and a season ticket holder. He also liked playing football and XBox games. “He was just your typical 15-year-old boy who enjoyed life,” said Neil.

The Crooks are planning on involving Standish High, Wigan Infirmary and the Warriors in future fund-raising events, with Neil already intending to take on charity challenges himself.

Details of how people can help this new organisation will be announced at a later date.

However, in the meantime Neil has set up a Facebook page called Awareness for Alex.