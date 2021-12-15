Grieving Wigan family’s fury at Tories’ festive parties

Norman Greenhalgh’s sibling, Jean, was admitted onto the ward at Tameside Hospital in October 2020 and sadly passed away in November of coronavirus, pneumonia and hypertension.

Mr Greenhalgh is outraged at the latest reports that only days later members of the Conservative Party were attending several festive parties while London was in tier three lockdown and such gatherings were forbidden.

He said: “I think it’s disgusting that people couldn’t see their families while they were having big parties.

Norman Greenhalgh with his sister's order of service

“My family were in distress at losing a relative and they were having the time of their lives. It’s despicable.”

However, the 71-year-old from Winstanley believes that his sister was wrongfully admitted onto the Covid ward, claiming she just had the flu and if she had been put on a different ward she might be alive today. He is now looking into what treatment she was given while in hospital.

Mr Greenhalgh said: “Jean loved life, she enjoyed dancing four or five times a week and was a totally independent lady, who not only kept herself fit, but also helped keep many pensioners fit by keeping a regular regime of meeting with them.

“In addition Jean was loved by her family and friends and was always there for anyone in need and went out of her way to assist anyone she came across in life.

Norman's sister Jean

“She adhered to the guidelines but she became so unwell that after a phone call with our sister in Austrailia, it became apparent that she needed to go to hospital, where she was diagnosed with Covid and admitted on to the respiratory ward.”

During her first week in hospital, Mr Greenhalgh and his three siblings remained in regular contact with Jean until contact suddenly ceased.

“We noticed she was not responding to our calls and texts and quickly realised she wasn’t improving and became quite concerned so we called the hospital and I ended up speaking to a doctor who confirmed she was extremely ill and was on oxygen in varying forms.

“Contact with the hospital was extremely limited and we all became quite frustrated.”

On November 6, Mr Greenhalgh and his family were told a clinical decision had been made to take Jean off oxygen, much to their displeasure.

“It was my brother William who received the call and he told them not to take to her off oxygen and that we wished to see her.

“When we seen Jean, she immediately recognised us and her face lit up. I turned to the clinical staff who accompanied us and told them under no circumstances do you take Jean off oxygen should it be detrimental, one of the nurses retorted, the clinical decision has already been taken and it’s nothing to do with you, which angered me.

“We demanded to see a consultant he stated legislation allows them to do what the clinical decisions are and we should accept it but after lengthy discussions he eventually relented.”

Despite their best efforts, Jean died on November 23 at aged 78. Shortly afterwards, Mr Greenhalgh reported her death to police but was advised to contact Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) where he has lodged an official complaint which is being looked into.

He was also told he has the option to take his complaint to the ombudsman, if he feels it has not been resolved.

A spokesperson for Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We extend our sincere condolences to Mr Greenhalgh for the loss of his sister, Jean, in November 2020.

“We are in contact with Mr Greenhalgh to address his questions regarding the treatment his sister received while in our care.”