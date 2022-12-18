Group of volunteers create new children's library in Wigan community
A new children’s library has opened in the heart of a Wigan community.
Part of Clifton Street Community Centre in Poolstock has been transformed into the Yellow Door Community Library, where families can enjoy reading books together.
The idea came from Kathryn Catterall, following the success of her free Ashdale Little Library – a book-sharing box where anyone can take or share a story.
Kathryn, from Hawkley, said: “I have an early years background and I’m passionate about learning to read at an early age.
"I decided to set up a little library in my front garden and its been really popular.
“I started off with little girls’ books, but now I don’t recognise any of them because people just come, take and leave others. It just runs itself now.
"Often I come home and there’s a parent sat on the wall with their child choosing a book, its really lovely.
"I decided I’d set up some more in various areas but obviously it came out of my own pocket, so I asked my local councillor Dave Hurst if there was any funding I could apply for.
"He said there was an empty room at the community centre and asked would I consider doing anything bigger.
"I went and had a look but because I work full-time I couldn’t do it on my own, so I put a call out for volunteers.”
A group of around 10 people worked hard to renovate the space ready for the library’s opening last week.
While they received some cash from the Brighter Borough Fund, they have also been overwhelmed with donations from schools and businesses.
A carpenter gave time and materials for free to create shelves and Worsley Mesnes, St James’ and Marus Bridge primary schools have donated books and furniture.
Kathryn said: “We want to support local education outcomes and encourage early reading and language development.
"It would be at no cost to anyone and we aim to make it a warm friendly environment.
"There is one lady who sings and plays the ukulele so she’s offered to do a singing session.
"We’re also thinking of running homework support and doing different things at various times of the year.
"We’ve got really big plans for it.”