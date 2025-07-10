The guitarist from the Wigan band The Lilacs has revealed he will be taking a step back from the band after discovering his cancer has returned

The indie band, which formed in 2019, had to cancel their UK tour in March after Sam Birchall was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

After having surgery, Sam was given the “all-clear” and was being regularly monitored at The Christie hospital.

However, sadly, his first few check-ups have revealed the disease is still present, prompting Sam to step away from the band for a short period.

In a statement on social media he said: “Lilacs fans, friends and family. After recently hearing the news that my scans were looking clear, it is with utter disappointment to tell you that after just my first few check-ups back, the cancer is in fact showing again and remains present.

"Perhaps a real reflection of what cancer is, it picks you up and drops you, plays with your mind and just when you think you’ve got it on the ropes it throws you another swing.

“With this in mind, I must again put my health first and will therefore be stepping back from the band for the coming summer months to complete chemotherapy and get this thing beat once and for all.

"This is certainly not a long term thing and I will be aiming to be back back just in time for the Manchester Academy in November bigger and better than ever!

"These last few weeks back gigging have been some of the best of this whole five-year journey, and packing out the big top stage at the Isle of Wight along with supporting Sting at Cardiff Castle was completely next level.

"They proved one thing to me. Cancer may think it’s powerful but nothing is more powerful than music and the community we are continuing to build.

"One big Lilacs family in it together. With this in mind all Lilacs summer shows will be going ahead as planned and a deputy player will be standing in so please make him feel really welcome and support the lads over festival season like always!”

The Lilacs have also rescheduled their postponed tour for January and February with many dates already sold out.