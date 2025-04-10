Haigh Woodland Park announces dates for popular Kinderfest

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The regions top entertainers will be coming to Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park for the return of Kinderfest.

The popular event is taking place on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26.

Kinderfest is a lively celebration, particularly for children, marking a day filled with fun, games, and entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a family-friendly event that includes activities like face-painting, bouncy castles, bubbles, and lots more which are all tailored for younger audiences.

Family fun at Kinderfest 2024Family fun at Kinderfest 2024
Family fun at Kinderfest 2024
Read More
Wigan VE Day street party road closures

The festival also promotes community spirit, with parents and children coming together to enjoy the festivities.

Kinderfest is set on the large lawn in front of the historic Haigh Hall where there will be a variety of stage shows and live music with children’s presenter Molly Kidz TV and pop culture princesses The Dolly Popz as well as the ever-popular gigantic inflatable zone.

This year’s festival will also see the return of the sought after theatrical dinosaurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prehistoric creatures will be bringing slapstick mischief, educational entertainment, and lots of magical moments with Spike the Spinosaurus and Bruno the terrific T-Rex, along with some adorable dino babies!

Previous years have also seen a number of workshops including circus skills as well as craft tents and story telling.

There will also be an array of walkabout entertainers and a number of food and drink stalls while more is set to be announced.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost £8.50 for adults and £6 for children while under threes go free.

They can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kinderfest-2025-tickets

Related topics:WiganHaigh HallTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice