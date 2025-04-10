Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The regions top entertainers will be coming to Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park for the return of Kinderfest.

The popular event is taking place on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26.

Kinderfest is a lively celebration, particularly for children, marking a day filled with fun, games, and entertainment.

It’s a family-friendly event that includes activities like face-painting, bouncy castles, bubbles, and lots more which are all tailored for younger audiences.

Family fun at Kinderfest 2024

The festival also promotes community spirit, with parents and children coming together to enjoy the festivities.

Kinderfest is set on the large lawn in front of the historic Haigh Hall where there will be a variety of stage shows and live music with children’s presenter Molly Kidz TV and pop culture princesses The Dolly Popz as well as the ever-popular gigantic inflatable zone.

This year’s festival will also see the return of the sought after theatrical dinosaurs.

The prehistoric creatures will be bringing slapstick mischief, educational entertainment, and lots of magical moments with Spike the Spinosaurus and Bruno the terrific T-Rex, along with some adorable dino babies!

Previous years have also seen a number of workshops including circus skills as well as craft tents and story telling.

There will also be an array of walkabout entertainers and a number of food and drink stalls while more is set to be announced.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost £8.50 for adults and £6 for children while under threes go free.

They can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kinderfest-2025-tickets