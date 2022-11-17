The free, timed 5km event is usually held at 9am on Saturdays at parks and other open spaces across the country, including at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.

But organisers can choose whether to hold extra events twice a year – on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The core teams at both Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun have now declared they will hold additional events on Sunday, January 1.

However, neither event will take place on Sunday, December 25.

The New Year’s Day events have previously proved to be a popular way to start the year, with runners and walkers from across the borough and further afield flocking to the parks to take part.

Start times used to vary so people could take part in two events on the same day, but they must now all begin at 9am.

