Haigh Woodland Parkrun: Runners enjoy first event in Wigan since lockdown ended
Joggers in Wigan dusted off their running shoes to take part in today's (Saturday, July 24, 2021) Parkrun which returned to Haigh Woodland Park.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:14 pm
The free 5km runs, which take place in parks across the county, were suspended during the pandemic almost 18 months ago.
They are billed as a chance for people – regardless of age, gender or ability – to regularly run, jog or walk together and enjoy their local park.
These were the scenes are people took part in today's Wigan Parkrun.
Page 1 of 2