Half-price entry to Race For Life being offered to runners

Runners thinking of taking part in the Race For Life are being given the chance to help beat cancer without breaking the bank with a half-price entry offer.

The cut-price entry is available for just a week until Sunday June 10 and is open to anyone signing up for a Race For Life, Pretty Muddy or Pretty Muddy Kids event.

It is particularly hoped the discount will swell numbers on the start line at Haydock Park Racecourse for the 5k and 10k events on July 14.

Race For Life has already made efforts to expand the field of runners as the events are open to men, women and children for the first time this year.

Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West, which is why the charity is urging local residents to choose an event and join in for a lower entry fee.

Money raised from the Race For Life helps Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, saving more lives.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Haydock event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives. This includes clinical trials which give patients in Haydock access to the latest treatments.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter the Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. The half-price entry offer is available now until midnight on Monday June 10 and to get it anyone signing up should use the discount code SUMMER50.