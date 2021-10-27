sent by Donna Osmond

Halloween 2021: Here's how Wiganers have been decorating their houses for the spooky season

It's Halloween on Sunday and we wanted to see how Wiganers had 'spooked up' their houses in a bid to scare the bejesus out of prospective trick or treaters!

By Michelle Adamson
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 12:30 pm

We asked on our Facebook page for your pictures and you sent us some crackers. Here's a spine-tingling selection...

1.

sent by Scott Robinson

2.

sent in by Melanie Graham Mawdsley-Holland

3.

sent by Athena Mather

4.

sent by Angela Flannery

