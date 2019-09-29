Halogen heater left on cooker sparks kitchen fire

Firefighters had to tackle a blaze in a kitchen at a Wigan house caused by a halogen heater.

Crews were called to the terraced property on Vauxhall Road in Scholes at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

They found significant fire damage had been caused to the cooker the heater was standing on and much of the property was also smoke-logged.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames before the crews used ventilation equipment to draw out all the smoke.

A man and a woman, along with a dog, were in the house at the time but got out safely after being alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms.

They were all completely unhurt.

Fire engines from Wigan and Hindley stations attended and crews were at the scene for around an hour.