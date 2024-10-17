Happy memories: Hindley's Mornington High from the 1970s to '90s

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
It is technically still there despite changing its name twice since, but to slightly older Wigan people, Mornington High was Hindley’s main secondary school for years. It later became Hindley High and is now Outwood Academy, but these pictures from our archives are of pupils, staff and events under its original name.

Most of these images date from the 1970s and ’90s.

1. Mornington High School, Hindley

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils and staff at Mornington High celebrate receiving their distinction certificate in the Education Extra Awards in 1995

. Photo: UGC

3. Pupils at Mornington High shool design a football game in 1999

. Photo: gb

4. Mornington High School annual junior chess championships in 1981

. Photo: GB

