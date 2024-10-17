Most of these images date from the 1970s and ’90s.
1. Mornington High School, Hindley
2. Pupils and staff at Mornington High celebrate receiving their distinction certificate in the Education Extra Awards in 1995
3. Pupils at Mornington High shool design a football game in 1999
4. Mornington High School annual junior chess championships in 1981
