Happy nappy memories: Wigan new-borns July and August 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 10:18 BST
They’ll be 10-years-old by now, but here are some of the first pictures taken of a host of Wigan children born in July and August 2014.

Most of these treasurable images were taken at Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit.

1. Babies born in Wigan - July and August 2011

. Photo: STAFF

2. Emma Young from Winwood Street, Leigh, with baby Jaxson, weighing 8lb 10oz

. Photo: MA

3. Baby Oscar, weighing 7lb 5oz, to parents Shelly Trivett and Dean Morris from Atherton

. Photo: MA

4. Samantha Westbrook (not pictured) and Richard Chrimes from Petticoat Lane, Ince, welcome the birth of baby Anastasia, weighing 7lb 10oz. Oliver, five, left, meets his little sister, and siblings Emily, 12, and Cale, 10n, (not pictured) were excited to meet her too

. Photo: MA

