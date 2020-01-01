Hats off to a very special band of Wigan angels

A group of women from Abram have joined together to wear red hats, something purple and to celebrate life, all inspired by a poem to create a positive ageing movement.

Abram Angels are one of 200 chapters in England from The Red Hat Society, an international organisation who are committed to changing the way older women are viewed in today’s society.

Lynda Baker, Queen of Abram Angels, founded the group in June.

She said: “The Red Hat Society started in the US and is an informal way of women who are a certain age to make friends and enjoy life.

“We get together for lunches, theatre trips, cinema outings and mini breaks.

“There are no set meetings or rules, you just do your own thing.”

Lynda set up Abram Angels having recently retired as a head teacher.

She said: “I went out for lunch and there were ladies wearing red hats so I went over and asked what the red hats were about and they told me about The Red Hat Society.

“When you retire after being busy, you think ‘oh what am I going to do with my life?’ So I thought I’ll start it and get people interested.”

The launch of The Red Hats was influenced by Jenny Joseph’s poem, Warning.

Jenny writes: “When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple, with a red hat which doesn’t go and doesn’t suit me.”

Voted Britain’s favourite poem for the second time in 2006, it demonstrates that life is about being fun and not being held back by age.

As a member, you get invited to other chapters, attend annual get togethers and worldwide conventions in America.

Lynda said: “I’ve only got eight members at the moment but that’s enough to organise.

“We all live in the same village and we meet other chapters.

“We recently met up with some members from Ormskirk and had lunch with them and we are meeting with some from Liverpool to watch a show at Liverpool Empire in April.

“There will be about 50 people turning up with their hats on.”

The group also benefits as a supporting network as Lynda said three of the ladies are recently widowed, so it’s given them something to do.

She added: “It means they can go out with other women because it’s difficult for ladies on their own.”

The society’s events and meetings, otherwise known as ‘hoots’ are very spontaneous and it’s all about coming up with a good idea.

“Our next event is celebrating Burns Night in our local community centre and we are hoping the community will join us.

“We are going to be the waitresses in our hats and the money raised will be going to charity.

“There’s always something, you could be every week if you wanted to.”

Abram Angels pay their own way in whatever they get up to and try to keep the cost down but their contribution to society is often rewarded.

Lynda said: “We had afternoon tea at The Bucks Head in Abram and they had never done afternoon tea before so we helped them with how to do it and they gave us free prosecco.

“We even got them some nice cups and saucers and now they have afternoon tea on the menu.”

Speak about the future, Lynda said: “It would be nice if a male Red Hats would start so men could get together and do things as so far it’s only women over the age of 50.”

If you’re interested in joining Abram Angels and The Red Hat Society, contact Lynda via bakerlc@blueyonder.co.uk for more details.