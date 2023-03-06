Ray Turner, from Orrell, has only been uploading videos on the social media platform for around four or five months, but has already gained more than 28,000 followers.

His videos of Haigh Hall and The John Bull Chop House combined have racked up more than 160,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray, who works as a funeral director, said: “I’ve always loved ghost stories.

Ray Turner

"At the time I was searching for stories online where you can just flick through, but I wasn’t really finding anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I decided to create my own.

“It began on Instagram originally, writing about local cemeteries and people would tell me their stories.

Ray has over 26k followers on TikTok

"Through getting TikTok it made it easy for me to film and produce the videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve done the woodlands around Haigh Hall, I’ve met the landlord and lady of the John Bull Chop House and they let be go in before opening and told me a few stories.

"In the Haigh Hall video, people were sharing it and tagging others to talk about their experiences which was nice.

"The John Bull Chop House was the spookiest place I’ve been to in Wigan, with the aesthetic and the lights.

"I’ve been to a few pubs that were haunted but the John Bull had a different feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve done the Billinge Arms too and the village of Orrell.

"My TikTok grows rapidly each day.”

Ray has plans to visit other parts of the borough in a bid to find some more spooky tales.

He said: “I’m still to see in the basement of the Billinge Arms as that used to be a mortuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Mount also apparently has a little ghost girl on their staircase.

"I’d love to get inside Haigh Hall.

"I contacted them about that but because of the renovation work, they said once that was complete I’d be more than welcome to come inside.

"I’m also planning on doing a video on Skull House Lane in Appley Bridge as that has quite a cool legend relating to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad