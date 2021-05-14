Have your say on Wigan as part of major funding bid

The Old Courts is leading the consortium bidding for funding

A consortium of cultural and community organisations led by The Old Courts is working on an application to Arts Council England as part of its Creative People and Places Fund.

The bid to secure investment of up to £1m also includes The Turnpike, Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Groundwork, Wigan Athletic Community Trust and Wigan Council.

Residents are being asked what the best things about the borough and their local communities are, what activities they would like to have a go at and if the Covid-19 pandemic has changed their perspective on what they would like to do with their time.

Responses to the online questionnaire will feed directly into the funding application.

The survey opened today (Friday) and runs until May 27.

A spokesperson for The Old Courts said: "The fund offers a fantastic opportunity for the borough, an offer that will be designed and delivered with and by local communities."

Creative People and Places focuses on areas which have below-average levels of cultural provision.

It allows consortia or organisations which provide creative opportunities to bid for National Lottery funding to put together programmes designed with the help of communities.

Investments of around £750,000 to £1m are available for projects which will run for three years between April 2022 and March 2025.

Have your say at https://forms.wigan.gov.uk/xfp/form/141?goal=0_cd9399ac9c-cf2a03cd99-556673130&mc_cid=cf2a03cd99&mc_eid=689265cc31