Staff at a primary school were “absolutely devastated” after discovering the outdoor learning area used by pupils had been “totally trashed”.

Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton opened its playground on Sunday for use by morris dancing troupes taking part in Atherton Carnival.

But staff say they were “completely heartbroken” to discover the condition it had been left in and shared photographs with an emotional post on social media.

The post on the school’s Facebook page on Monday said: “We are absolutely devastated this morning to find out that yesterday, when we kindly opened up our school playground to the morris dancers, the whole of our outdoor learning environment has been totally trashed. Our KS1 area, our beautiful reception outdoor play area, the lighthouse outdoor provision and our home huts and conservatory have been devastatingly destroyed.

"We take great pride in our learning environment at Meadowbank and it is highly regarded by many other professionals as an excellent provision. Only last week we had 25+ visitors (heads and staff from multiple schools across the country) come to school specifically to look at our indoor and outdoor learning environment.

"We are completely heartbroken and cannot believe the total lack of respect shown. You can see from the pictures just how bad it is. Many of our resources will need replacing and we have a huge clean-up job to do.”

People responded to the post to express their dismay at the condition of the outdoor learning area.

The outdoor learning area at Meadowbank Primary School was badly damaged

Andrea Crompton wrote: “So sorry to see this. Your learning environment is beautiful and the envy of so many schools. How disrespectful.”

Keesha Warburton wrote: “So disrespectful and ABC Preschool has been trashed the same as they got access to their outdoor area too, my youngest wasn’t able to play out due to their disrespectful behaviour and ruining schools play areas that you’ve all worked hard to create for them. If you would like any help to tidy up or need resources repaired I’ll be happy to come help.”